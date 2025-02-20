Unifor Expresses Concern Over Stellantis' Temporary Pause On Jeep Compass Work At Brampton Plant

(RTTNews) - Unifor, a Canadian general trade union, expressed grave concern over Stellantis' unexpected announcement today of a temporary pause in work on the next-generation Jeep Compass, including activities at the Brampton Assembly Plant.

Unifor said that the company has reassured the union that vehicle production plans are still in place for Brampton, although the timing of this announcement raises very serious concerns for Unifor members both in the plant doing the retooling work and those on layoff.

Unifor has expressed that the chaos and uncertainty plaguing the North American auto industry, including the constant threat of tariffs and the dismantling of EV regulations from the United States, are having real-time impacts on workers and corporate decisions. These threats are also dangerous to the economy and to Canadian jobs, as noted from the beginning.

Under the terms of the 2023 Unifor-Stellantis collective agreement, and with support from the Federal and Ontario governments, Brampton Assembly is being retooled to build next-generation electric and gas-powered vehicles for the company's Jeep brand. Once complete, Brampton Assembly, which employed approximately 3,000 workers, is expected to return to a full capacity, three-shift operation.

Unifor represents more than 8,000 members at Stellantis facilities in Canada, including the Windsor Assembly Plant, Brampton Assembly Plant, Etobicoke Casting Plant, Red Deer Parts Distribution Centre and Mississauga Parts Distribution Centre.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.