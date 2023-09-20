News & Insights

Markets
F

Unifor Enters Tentative Agreement With Ford Motor Covering Members At Canadian Facilities

September 20, 2023 — 01:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Unifor said it has reached a tentative agreement with Ford Motor Company, covering more than 5,600 members at Canadian Ford facilities. Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector. The tentative agreement covers members of Unifor Locals 707, 200, 584, 1087, 240 and 1324 at Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant, Annex and Essex Engine Plants in Windsor, Ontario in addition to Parts Distribution Centres in Bramalea, Paris and Casselman in Ontario and Leduc, Alberta.

Unifor said the details of the agreement will first be presented to Unifor members at Ford Motor Company in ratification meetings to be held in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.