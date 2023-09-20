Unifor Enters Tentative Agreement With Ford Motor Covering Members At Canadian Facilities

(RTTNews) - Unifor said it has reached a tentative agreement with Ford Motor Company, covering more than 5,600 members at Canadian Ford facilities. Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector. The tentative agreement covers members of Unifor Locals 707, 200, 584, 1087, 240 and 1324 at Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant, Annex and Essex Engine Plants in Windsor, Ontario in addition to Parts Distribution Centres in Bramalea, Paris and Casselman in Ontario and Leduc, Alberta.

Unifor said the details of the agreement will first be presented to Unifor members at Ford Motor Company in ratification meetings to be held in the near future.

