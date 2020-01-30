Unifor and FCL to re-initiate negotiations around workers pension

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada's general trade union Unifor and Federated Cooperatives Ltd (FCL) said on Thursday they would resume formal discussions on workers' contracts on Jan. 31, following Unifor's decision to comply with final court injunction concerning the Co-op Refinery picket line. FCL, which owns and operates the refinery in Regina, Saskatchewan, locked out 800 workers on Dec. 5 in a dispute over pensions. (http://bit.ly/2uHm5wv) (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((ShantiS.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 7208; Twitter: https://twitter.com/shanti_2594;)) Keywords: CANADA CRUDE/REFINERY (URGENT)

