US Markets

Unifor and FCL to re-initiate negotiations around workers pension

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Canada's general trade union Unifor and Federated Cooperatives Ltd (FCL) said on Thursday they would resume formal discussions on workers' contracts on Jan. 31, following Unifor's decision to comply with final court injunction concerning the Co-op Refinery picket line.

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada's general trade union Unifor and Federated Cooperatives Ltd (FCL) said on Thursday they would resume formal discussions on workers' contracts on Jan. 31, following Unifor's decision to comply with final court injunction concerning the Co-op Refinery picket line. FCL, which owns and operates the refinery in Regina, Saskatchewan, locked out 800 workers on Dec. 5 in a dispute over pensions. (http://bit.ly/2uHm5wv) (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((ShantiS.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 7208; Twitter: https://twitter.com/shanti_2594;)) Keywords: CANADA CRUDE/REFINERY (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular