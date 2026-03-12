UniFirst (UNF) Soars 6.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

UniFirst (UNF) shares ended the last trading session 6.6% higher at $274.89. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.1% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is expected to have gained after UniFirst agreed to be acquired by Cintas in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $5.5 billion. Under the agreement, UniFirst shareholders will receive $155 in cash and 0.772 shares of Cintas for each share held, valuing each UniFirst share at around $310.

This uniform provider is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -13.6%. Revenues are expected to be $613 million, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For UniFirst, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on UNF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

UniFirst belongs to the Zacks Uniform and Related industry. Another stock from the same industry, Vestis (VSTS), closed the last trading session 3.7% lower at $7.5. Over the past month, VSTS has returned -8.4%.

For Vestis, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +6.3% over the past month to $0.09. This represents a change of +280% from what the company reported a year ago. Vestis currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

