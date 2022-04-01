UniFirst (UNF) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

UniFirst Corporation UNF reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Feb 26, 2022) results. Its earnings missed estimates by 23.5%, while sales beat the same by 1%.



The company’s shares gained 1.2% yesterday, ending the trading session at $184.28.

Earnings & Revenues

UniFirst’s adjusted earnings in the fiscal second quarter were $1.24 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. The bottom line decreased 27.5% from the year-ago figure of $1.71.



The company’s fiscal second-quarter revenues were $486.7 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $482 million. The top line increased 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. The increase was primarily driven by impressive performance across its segments.

Segmental Breakup

Coming to operating segments, Core Laundry Operations’ quarterly revenues were $433.1 million, up 8.7% year over year. The increase was driven by strength across its end markets. Revenues of the Specialty Garments segment increased 0.9% to $35.5 million, supported by growth in the cleanroom and European nuclear operations. First Aid’s revenues jumped 11% to $18.1 million.

Unifirst Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Unifirst Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Unifirst Corporation Quote

Costs/Margins

The company’s cost of sales in the reported quarter was $324.8 million, up 12.2% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $112.4 million, up 20.5%. Total operating expenses were $464.1 million compared with $409.1 million a year ago.



Operating income in the quarter was $22.6 million, down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. The operating income margin was 4.6%, down 440 basis points.

Balance Sheet/Cash Flow

Exiting the fiscal second quarter, UniFirst had cash and cash equivalents of $425.9 million compared with $478.1 million in the previous quarter. It had no long-term debt outstanding at the end of the reported quarter.



In the first six months of fiscal 2022, the company generated $44.9 million in cash from operating activities compared with $128 million in the year-ago period. In the first six months of fiscal 2022, capital expenditure was $60.1 million compared with $66.9 million incurred a year ago.



In the first two quarters of fiscal 2022, the company paid out dividends worth $10 million to its shareholders, up 9.9% year over year. It repurchased shares worth $14.8 million, higher than $9.5 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

UniFirst updated guidance for fiscal 2022 (ending August 2022). The company anticipates earnings to be in the range of $6.80 to $7.00 per share compared with $7.00 to $7.30 guided earlier. It anticipates revenues to be between $1.967 billion and $1.980 billion compared with $1.940 billion to $1.955 billion predicted earlier.



For fiscal 2022, UniFirst expects adjusted tax rate to be 24.2%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

UniFirst currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked companies from the Zacks Industrial Products sector are discussed below.



Nordson Corporation NDSN presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.85%, on average.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Nordson’s earnings estimates have been stable for fiscal 2022 (ending October 2022) in the past 30 days. Its shares have lost 5.6% in the past six months.



Standex International Corporation SXI presently has a Zacks Rank #2. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 5.85%, on average.



In the past 30 days, Standex’s earnings estimates have been stable for fiscal 2022 (ending June 2022). SXI’s shares have lost 2.4% in the past six months.



Ferguson plc FERG presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Its earnings surprise in the last reported quarter was 11.56%.



In the past 30 days, Ferguson’s earnings estimates have increased 6.5% for fiscal 2022 (ending July 2022). FERG’s shares have lost 3.8% in the past six months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.