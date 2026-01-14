UniFirst (UNF) Price Target Increased by 10.57% to 186.66

The average one-year price target for UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) has been revised to $186.66 / share. This is an increase of 10.57% from the prior estimate of $168.81 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $216.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.56% from the latest reported closing price of $199.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 618 funds or institutions reporting positions in UniFirst. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNF is 0.14%, an increase of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 19,003K shares. The put/call ratio of UNF is 2.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

London Co Of Virginia holds 903K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 947K shares , representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 17.37% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 894K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 3.37% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 789K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 794K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 14.20% over the last quarter.

TMCPX - TOUCHSTONE MID CAP FUND Class Y holds 649K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares , representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 589K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares , representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 34.12% over the last quarter.

