UniFirst (UNF) Declares $0.31 Dividend

UniFirst said on April 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $169.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.47%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 0.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.63 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in UniFirst. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNF is 0.20%, an increase of 1.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 18,853K shares. The put/call ratio of UNF is 1.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.28% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for UniFirst is $229.50. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.28% from its latest reported closing price of $169.65.

The projected annual revenue for UniFirst is $2,175MM, an increase of 5.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VCSLX - Small Cap Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 7.62% over the last quarter.

FIDU - Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 0.80% over the last quarter.

IRSIX - Voya RussellTM Small Cap Index Portfolio DV holds 6K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Partners Ii holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Brighthouse Small Cap Value Portfolio holds 26K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 10.51% over the last quarter.

Unifirst Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day.

