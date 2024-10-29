UniFirst raises quarterly dividends on common, Class B common stock

The Board of Directors of UniFirst (UNF) declared increased quarterly cash dividends of 35c per share on the company’s common stock and 28c on the company’s Class B common stock. Both dividends are payable on January 3, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 6, 2024.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on UNF:
- UniFirst price target raised to $200 from $199 at Baird
- UniFirst reports Q4 EPS $2.39, consensus $2.04
- UniFirst sees FY25 EPS $6.79-$7.19, consensus $7.85
- UNF Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- UniFirst opens advanced uniform service, processing facility in New York
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.