UniFirst raises quarterly dividends on common, Class B common stock

The Board of Directors of UniFirst (UNF) declared increased quarterly cash dividends of 35c per share on the company’s common stock and 28c on the company’s Class B common stock. Both dividends are payable on January 3, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 6, 2024.

