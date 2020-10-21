UniFirst Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Issues Q1 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UniFirst Corp. (UNF) reported that its fourth quarter earnings per share decreased to $1.66 from $2.40, a year ago. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.61, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter consolidated revenues decreased 10.6% to $428.6 million. Excluding the impact of the extra week in fiscal 2019, consolidated revenues decreased 3.5%. Analysts expected revenue of $445.33 million, for the quarter.

For the first quarter, the company currently estimates earnings per share to be between $1.55 and $1.70, and revenues to be between $433.0 million $443.0 million. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $2.24 on revenue of $450.24 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $474.8 million as of August 29, 2020. The company had no long-term debt outstanding as of August 29, 2020.

