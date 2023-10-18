News & Insights

UniFirst Q4 Net Income Rises; Revenues Up 10.7%

October 18, 2023 — 08:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - UniFirst Corporation (UNF) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $27.63 million from $26.18 million, last year. Earnings per share increased to $1.47 from $1.39. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.63, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated revenues increased 10.7% to $571.9 million. Analysts on average had estimated $568.22 million in revenue.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects revenues to be between $2.415 billion and $2.435 billion and earnings per share to be between $6.52 and $7.16.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $89.6 million as of August 26, 2023. The company had no long-term debt outstanding as of August 26, 2023.

