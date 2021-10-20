UniFirst Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - UniFirst Corporation (UNF) said its fourth-quarter operating income rose 10.1% year-on-year. Consolidated revenues were up 8.5% with revenue from Core Laundry Operations increasing 7.9%. Core Laundry Operations operating margin increased to 10.1% from 9.9%. The company noted that, during the quarter, its margins were pressured by the current inflationary environment as well as a rebound of certain costs that trended lower during the pandemic.

Fourth quarter earnings per share increased to $1.82 from $1.66, prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.84, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income was $34.6 million, up 9.7%.

Consolidated revenues increased 8.5% to $465.3 million. Analysts expected revenue of $455.11 million, for the quarter.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects revenues to be between $1.920 billion and $1.945 billion and earnings per share to be between $5.70 and $6.10. The company's guidance, at the midpoint, assumes an operating margin in Core Laundry Operations of 7.3%. Excluding initiative costs, Core Laundry Operations adjusted operating margin assumption would be 9.5%, the company said.

UniFirst said its Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on common stock and $0.24 per share on class B common stock. This represents a 20.0% increase over the previous quarterly dividend. Both dividends are payable on January 4, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 7, 2021.

UniFirst also announced that its Board authorized a new share repurchase program allowing the company to repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding common shares, inclusive of the amount which remained available under the existing share repurchase program approved in January 2019.

The company had no long-term debt outstanding as of August 28, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.