UniFirst Q3 Profit Misses Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UniFirst Corp. (UNF) reported third quarter earnings per share of $1.12, a decline of 54.5% from prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.25, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter consolidated revenues decreased 1.8% to $445.5 million. Analysts expected revenue of $381.67 million for the quarter.

Steven Sintros, UniFirst CEO, said, "As a result of the phased reopening of businesses in many states, our revenues have partially recovered from the lower levels experienced during the quarter. We are not providing guidance for the remainder of our fiscal 2020."

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $421.3 million as of May 30, 2020. The company had no long-term debt outstanding as of May 30, 2020.

