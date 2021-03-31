UniFirst Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - UniFirst Corporation (UNF) reported that its second quarter net income decreased to $32.6 million from $34.7 million, prior year. Earnings per share decreased to $1.71 from $1.82. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.67, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Second quarter revenues decreased 3.2% to $449.8 million. Analysts expected revenue of $446.41 million, for the quarter.

UniFirst expects revenues for fiscal 2021 to be between $1.793 billion and $1.803 billion and earnings per share to be between $7.30 and $7.65.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.