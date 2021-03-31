Markets
UniFirst Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - UniFirst Corporation (UNF) reported that its second quarter net income decreased to $32.6 million from $34.7 million, prior year. Earnings per share decreased to $1.71 from $1.82. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.67, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Second quarter revenues decreased 3.2% to $449.8 million. Analysts expected revenue of $446.41 million, for the quarter.

UniFirst expects revenues for fiscal 2021 to be between $1.793 billion and $1.803 billion and earnings per share to be between $7.30 and $7.65.

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

