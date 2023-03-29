UniFirst Q2 Profit Down; Cuts FY EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UniFirst Corp. (UNF) reported that its net income for the second quarter ended February 25, 2023 declined to $17.81 million from last year's $18.45 million, with earnings per share decreasing to $0.95 from $0.97 in the prior year.

But revenues for the quarter rose to $542.69 million from $486.70 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenues of $531.67 million for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, the company now expects earnings per share to be between $5.02 and $5.37 compared to the prior outlook of $5.50 - $5.90. Analysts expect annual earnings of $7.55 per share.

The company now expects annual revenues to be in the range of $2.210 billion - $2.220 billion, compared to the prior estimation of $2.145 billion - $2.160 billion. Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.