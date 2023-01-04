Markets
UNF

UniFirst Q1 Profit Up, Beats Estimates

January 04, 2023 — 08:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - UniFirst Corp. (UNF) Wednesday reported an increase in first-quarter profit on 11.4 percent increase in revenue compared to the prior year.

Earnings climbed to $33.96 million from $33.71 million last year. On a per-share basis, earnings increased to $1.81, from $1.77 in the prior year. Adjusted earnings were $2.21 per share. On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.94 per share. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $541.79 million from $$486.16 million in the previous month.

Looking ahead to the full year 2023, the company expects earnings per share to be between $5.50-$5.90 per share and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $7.10 to $7.50 per share. Analysts are looking for $7.21 per share.

Revenue for the quarter is projected to be in the range of $2.145 to $2.160 billion. Wall Street expects $2.15 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.