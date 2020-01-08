UniFirst Lowers High End Of Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UniFirst Corp. (UNF) said it expects fiscal 2020 revenues will be between $1.860 billion and $1.872 billion and full year diluted earnings per share to be between $7.60 and $7.92. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $8.02 on revenue of $1.86 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company has reduced the high end of its previously disclosed revenue outlook partially due to reduced business activity and wearer levels in the energy dependent markets. The company's fiscal 2020 will contain one less week compared to fiscal 2019.

For the first-quarter, earnings per share increased to $2.52 from $1.99, a year ago. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.01 for the quarter.

First-quarter consolidated revenues increased 6.1% to $465.4 million. Analysts expected revenue of $459.56 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.