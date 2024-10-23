News & Insights

UniFirst Initiates 2025 Outlook, Expects Profit To Be Below View

October 23, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - UniFirst Corp. (UNF), a uniform wear provider, on Wednesday announced that it expects annual earnings to decline below analysts' view.

For the full-year 2025, the company expects earnings per share of $6.79 to $7.19, with revenue of $2.425 billion to $2.445 billion. The guidance includes an estimated $16 million of costs directly attributable to the company's key initiatives.

Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $8.26 per share, on revenue of $2.47 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full-year 2024, UNF has registered earnings of $7.77 per share, on revenue of $2.427 billion.

