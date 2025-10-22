Markets
UNF

UniFirst Guides FY26 Well Below Estimates; Stock Dives 15% - Update

October 22, 2025 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, UniFirst Corp. (UNF) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.58 to $6.98 per share on revenues between $2.475 billion and $2.495 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $8.62 per share on revenues of $2.50 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said overall results are anticipated to be impacted by lower expected revenue and profitability out of our nuclear services business.

The company added that results for the full-year 2026 are anticipated to be impacted by higher depreciation and amortization assumptions, largely due to the projected deployment of our ongoing Oracle ERP initiative.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.