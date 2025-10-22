UniFirst Guides FY26 Well Below Estimates; Stock Dives 15% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, UniFirst Corp. (UNF) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.58 to $6.98 per share on revenues between $2.475 billion and $2.495 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $8.62 per share on revenues of $2.50 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said overall results are anticipated to be impacted by lower expected revenue and profitability out of our nuclear services business.

The company added that results for the full-year 2026 are anticipated to be impacted by higher depreciation and amortization assumptions, largely due to the projected deployment of our ongoing Oracle ERP initiative.

