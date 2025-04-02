UNIFIRST Earnings Results: $UNF Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNIFIRST ($UNF) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported earnings of $1.40 per share, beating estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $602,220,000, missing estimates of $608,831,363 by $-6,611,363.

UNIFIRST Insider Trading Activity

UNIFIRST insiders have traded $UNF stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD D CROATTI TRUST - 1993 THE has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 31,860 shares for an estimated $6,166,928 .

. STEVEN S SINTROS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,207 shares for an estimated $619,088 .

. DAVID MARTIN KATZ (Executive VP, Sales/Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,886 shares for an estimated $387,362 .

. DAVID A DIFILLIPPO (Executive VP of Operations) sold 1,157 shares for an estimated $246,556

WILLIAM MASTERS ROSS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,060 shares for an estimated $225,886.

UNIFIRST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of UNIFIRST stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UNIFIRST Government Contracts

We have seen $3,129,105 of award payments to $UNF over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

