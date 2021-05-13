UniFirst Corporation's (NYSE:UNF) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 31.9x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, UniFirst's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:UNF Price Based on Past Earnings May 13th 2021

How Is UniFirst's Growth Trending?

UniFirst's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 27%. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 22% overall rise in EPS. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 16% over the next year. With the market predicted to deliver 17% growth , the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that UniFirst is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From UniFirst's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that UniFirst currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

