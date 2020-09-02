Unifirst Corporation (UNF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Unifirst Corporation (UNF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UNF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UNF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $193.93, the dividend yield is .52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNF was $193.93, representing a -11% decrease from the 52 week high of $217.90 and a 59.1% increase over the 52 week low of $121.89.

UNF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and TAL Education Group (TAL). UNF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.86. Zacks Investment Research reports UNF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -17.11%, compared to an industry average of -8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 41.61% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UNF at 2.31%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.