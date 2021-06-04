Unifirst Corporation (UNF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2021

Unifirst Corporation (UNF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UNF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that UNF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $220.79, the dividend yield is .45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNF was $220.79, representing a -14.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $258.86 and a 37.39% increase over the 52 week low of $160.70.

UNF is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). UNF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.69. Zacks Investment Research reports UNF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.08%, compared to an industry average of 14.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

