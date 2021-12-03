Unifirst Corporation (UNF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2021

Unifirst Corporation (UNF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased UNF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $196.44, the dividend yield is .61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNF was $196.44, representing a -24.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $258.86 and a 7.12% increase over the 52 week low of $183.38.

UNF is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). UNF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.94. Zacks Investment Research reports UNF's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -3.4%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the unf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

