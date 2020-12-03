Unifirst Corporation (UNF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2020

Unifirst Corporation (UNF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UNF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that UNF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $185.7, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNF was $185.7, representing a -14.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $217.90 and a 52.35% increase over the 52 week low of $121.89.

UNF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and TAL Education Group (TAL). UNF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.12. Zacks Investment Research reports UNF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.61%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 31.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UNF at 2.13%.

