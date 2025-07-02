UniFirst Corporation Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth and Increased Net Income

UniFirst Corporation reported a 1.2% revenue increase in Q3 2025 with net income rising to $39.7 million.

UniFirst Corporation announced its fiscal Q3 2025 results, revealing a 1.2% increase in consolidated revenues to $610.8 million, while operating income slightly decreased by 0.6% to $48.2 million. Net income rose by 4.3% to $39.7 million, benefiting from a $2.8 million gain on the sale of a non-operating property. Diluted earnings per share also increased by 4.9% to $2.13. The core laundry operations segment experienced a 0.9% revenue growth, though operating margins declined marginally due to higher costs. The company reaffirmed its annual revenue guidance and raised its earnings per share outlook for the year, reflecting improved efficiencies and investments in strategic initiatives. UniFirst emphasized its commitment to delivering value while maintaining strong cash flows and operational efficiencies.

Consolidated revenues increased by 1.2% to $610.8 million, indicating a positive trend in sales performance.

Net income rose to $39.7 million, up 4.3% from the previous year, reflecting improved profitability.

Diluted earnings per share increased by 4.9% to $2.13, demonstrating strong earnings growth for shareholders.

The company raised its diluted earnings per share guidance for the fiscal year to a range of $7.60 to $8.00, indicating confidence in future performance.

Operating income decreased by 0.6%, indicating potential challenges in managing operational costs despite a slight increase in revenue.

The quarterly tax rate increased to 25.7%, up from 22.9%, which may impact net income margins moving forward.

Higher healthcare claims expense and approximately $5.7 million of strategic advisory and legal costs attributed to employee matters could reflect underlying operational risks and increased overhead.

What were UniFirst's Q3 2025 financial highlights?

UniFirst reported Q3 2025 revenues of $610.8 million, a 1.2% increase, with net income rising to $39.7 million.

How did diluted earnings per share change in Q3 2025?

Diluted earnings per share increased to $2.13, up 4.9% from $2.03 in the prior year.

What challenges affected UniFirst's operating income?

Operational costs related to the Key Initiatives decreased both operating income and Adjusted EBITDA margins during Q3.

What is the financial outlook for UniFirst in FY 2025?

UniFirst maintains annual revenue guidance of $2.422 billion to $2.432 billion and raises diluted EPS guidance to $7.60 to $8.00.

What initiatives contributed to UniFirst's recent financial performance?

Investment in Key Initiatives, including a CRM and ERP system, contributed to improved gross margins and operational effectiveness.

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the “Company,” “UniFirst” or “we”) today reported results for its third quarter ended May 31, 2025 as compared to the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year:







Q3 2025 Financial Highlights









Consolidated revenues for the third quarter increased 1.2% to $610.8 million.



Operating income was $48.2 million, a decrease of 0.6%.



The quarterly tax rate increased to 25.7% compared to 22.9% in the prior year.



Net income increased to $39.7 million from $38.1 million in the prior year, or 4.3%.



Diluted earnings per share increased to $2.13 from $2.03 in the prior year, or 4.9%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased to $85.8 million compared to $84.8 million in the prior year, or 1.2%.







The Company's financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $1.0 million and $3.9 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its customer relationship management (“CRM”) computer system and enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) projects. The Company refers to the CRM and ERP projects together as its “Key Initiatives”. The effect of these items on the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 combined to decrease:







Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA by $1.0 million and $3.9 million, respectively.



Net income by $0.7 million and $2.9 million, respectively.



Diluted earnings per share by $0.04 and $0.16, respectively.







Net income and diluted earnings per share also benefited from a $2.8 million gain on the sale of a non-operating property during the quarter. This gain was recorded to other (income) expense, net, but was excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.





Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The results for our third quarter were largely in line with our expectations. It is rewarding to see our recent investments beginning to yield measurable returns, evidenced by gross margin improvement and more effective execution across the business. I want to sincerely thank all of our Team Partners who continue to



Always Deliver



for each other and our customers as we strive towards our vision of being universally recognized as the best service provider in the industry. …all while living our mission of





Serving the People Who do the Hard Work.





”







Segment Reporting Highlights









Core Laundry Operations









Revenues for the quarter increased 0.9% to $533.2 million.



Organic growth, which excludes the effect of acquisitions and fluctuations in the Canadian dollar, was 1.1%.



Operating margin decreased to 6.9% from 7.0%.



Adjusted Core Laundry Operations' EBITDA margin was unchanged at 13.5%.







The costs we incurred related to the Key Initiatives were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations’ segment, and decreased both the Core Laundry Operations’ operating and Adjusted EBITDA margins for the third quarters of fiscal 2025 and 2024 by 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively.





The segment's operating and Adjusted EBITDA margins in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were relatively consistent with the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Both margin comparisons to the prior year continued to benefit from lower merchandise and production costs as a percentage of revenue but were offset by higher healthcare claims expense and approximately $5.7 million of expense related to advisory costs for a strategic matter and legal costs related to an employee matter in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.







Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation









Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $211.9 million as of May 31, 2025.



Cash flows from operating activities were $196.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2025.



The Company repurchased $13.6 million of shares of Common Stock in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and as of May 31, 2025 had $86.4 million remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization.









Financial Outlook







Mr. Sintros continued, “We are currently maintaining our annual revenue guidance within the range of $2.422 billion to $2.432 billion. However, we are raising our diluted earnings per share guidance to a range of $7.60 to $8.00. This adjustment reflects an updated assumption that our Key Initiative costs in fiscal 2025 will be approximately $7.5 million, revised from our previous estimate."





Please remember that fiscal year 2025 will consist of one less week of operations compared to fiscal year 2024, which included an additional week in its fourth fiscal quarter. Also, the guidance does not assume future share buybacks or unforeseen economic events.







Conference Call Information







UniFirst Corporation will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available over the Internet and can be accessed at



www.unifirst.com



.







About UniFirst Corporation







Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com.







Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure







This public announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, including projected revenues, operating margin and earnings per share. Forward-looking statements contained in this public announcement are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by words such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “strategy,” “objective,” “assume,” “strive,” “design,” “assumption,” “vision,” “approximate,” or the negative versions thereof, and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date made. Such statements are highly dependent upon a variety of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainties caused by an economic recession or other adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation, as a result of elevated inflation or interest rates or extraordinary events or circumstances such as geopolitical conflicts like the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and disruption in the Middle East, and their impact on our customers' businesses and workforce levels, disruptions of our business and operations, including limitations on, or closures of, our facilities, or the business and operations of our customers or suppliers in connection with extraordinary events or circumstances uncertainties regarding our ability to consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses, and the performance of such businesses, uncertainties regarding any existing or newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental compliance and remediation, any adverse outcome of pending or future contingencies or claims, our ability to compete successfully without any significant degradation in our margin rates, seasonal and quarterly fluctuations in business levels, our ability to preserve positive labor relationships and avoid becoming the target of corporate labor unionization campaigns that could disrupt our business, the effect of currency fluctuations on our results of operations and financial condition, our dependence on third parties to supply us with raw materials, which such supply could be severely disrupted as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, any loss of key management or other personnel, increased costs as a result of any changes in federal, state, international or other laws, rules and regulations or governmental interpretation of such laws, rules and regulations, uncertainties regarding, or adverse impacts from continued high price levels of natural gas, electricity, fuel and labor or increases in such costs, the negative effect on our business from sharply depressed oil and natural gas prices, the continuing increase in domestic healthcare costs, increased workers' compensation claim costs, increased healthcare claim costs, our ability to retain and grow our customer base, demand and prices for our products and services, fluctuations in our Specialty Garments business, political or other instability, supply chain disruption or infection among our employees in Mexico and Nicaragua where our principal garment manufacturing plants are located, our ability to properly and efficiently design, construct, implement and operate a new enterprise resource planning computer system, interruptions or failures of our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks, additional professional and internal costs necessary for compliance with any changes in or additional Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), New York Stock Exchange and accounting or other rules, strikes and unemployment levels, our efforts to evaluate and potentially reduce internal costs, the impact of foreign trade policies and tariffs or other impositions on imported goods on our business, results of operations and financial condition, our ability to successfully implement our business strategies and processes, including our capital allocation strategies, our ability to successfully remediate the material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2024 and the other factors described under Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2024, Part II, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they are made.











Consolidated Statements of Income











(Unaudited)























Thirteen Weeks Ended

















Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

















(In thousands, except per share data)













May 31, 2025

















May 25, 2024

















May 31, 2025

















May 25, 2024















Revenues









$





610,778













$





603,328













$





1,817,905













$





1,787,564







































































Operating expenses:



























































Cost of revenues (1)













385,189

















391,244

















1,160,388

















1,171,231













Selling and administrative expenses (1)













142,690

















129,074

















418,119

















383,350













Depreciation and amortization













34,722

















34,560

















104,476

















103,453













Total operating expenses













562,601

















554,878

















1,682,983

















1,658,034





































































Operating income













48,177

















48,450

















134,922

















129,530







































































Other (income) expense:



























































Interest income, net













(2,514





)













(1,406





)













(7,422





)













(4,590





)









Other (income) expense, net













(2,704





)













522

















(1,620





)













1,813













Total other income, net













(5,218





)













(884





)













(9,042





)













(2,777





)

































































Income before income taxes













53,395

















49,334

















143,964

















132,307













Provision for income taxes













13,715

















11,277

















36,720

















31,468





































































Net income









$





39,680













$





38,057













$





107,244













$





100,839







































































Income per share – Basic:



























































Common Stock









$





2.22













$





2.12













$





6.01













$





5.61













Class B Common Stock









$





1.78













$





1.70













$





4.80













$





4.49







































































Income per share – Diluted:



























































Common Stock









$





2.13













$





2.03













$





5.76













$





5.38







































































Income allocated to – Basic:



























































Common Stock









$





33,346













$





31,962













$





90,126













$





84,716













Class B Common Stock









$





6,334













$





6,095













$





17,118













$





16,123







































































Income allocated to – Diluted:



























































Common Stock









$





39,680













$





38,057













$





107,244













$





100,839







































































Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic:



























































Common Stock













14,990

















15,062

















15,007

















15,094













Class B Common Stock













3,557

















3,590

















3,563

















3,590







































































Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted:



























































Common Stock













18,607

















18,705

















18,633

















18,738





















(1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company's property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(Unaudited)















(In thousands)













May 31, 2025

















August 31, 2024

















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





211,910













$





161,571













Short-term investments













—

















13,505













Receivables, net













281,815

















278,851













Inventories













148,847

















156,908













Rental merchandise in service













227,580

















237,969













Prepaid taxes













12,133

















14,893













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













55,589

















51,979













Total current assets













937,874

















915,676













Property, plant and equipment, net













817,931

















801,612













Goodwill













653,300

















648,850













Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net













107,282

















119,999













Deferred income taxes













851

















833













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net













72,461

















66,682













Other assets













170,328

















142,761













Total assets









$





2,760,027













$





2,696,413















Liabilities and shareholders’ equity



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





76,395













$





92,509













Accrued liabilities













172,719

















170,240













Accrued taxes













—

















447













Operating lease liabilities, current













17,835

















18,241













Total current liabilities













266,949

















281,437













Long-term liabilities:

































Accrued liabilities













124,366

















123,401













Accrued and deferred income taxes













137,029

















132,496













Operating lease liabilities













56,892

















50,568













Total liabilities













585,236

















587,902













Shareholders’ equity:

































Common Stock













1,494

















1,500













Class B Common Stock













355

















359













Capital surplus













108,486

















104,791













Retained earnings













2,088,873

















2,025,505













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(24,417





)













(23,644





)









Total shareholders’ equity













2,174,791

















2,108,511













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$





2,760,027













$





2,696,413



































Detail of Operating Results











(Unaudited)























Thirteen Weeks Ended May 31, 2025

















Thirteen Weeks Ended May 25, 2024

























Core





Laundry













Specialty













First

























Core





Laundry













Specialty













First

























(In thousands, except percentages)













Operations













Garments













Aid













Total

















Operations













Garments













Aid













Total















Revenues









$





533,188









$





47,803









$





29,787









$





610,778













$





528,454









$





47,582









$





27,292









$





603,328















Revenue Growth %

















0.9









%













0.5









%













9.1









%













1.2









%































































































































Operating Income (1), (2)









$





36,737









$





10,915









$





525









$





48,177













$





36,929









$





11,373









$





148









$





48,450















Operating Margin

















6.9









%













22.8









%













1.8









%













7.9









%

















7.0









%













23.9









%













0.5









%













8.0









%



























































































Adjusted EBITDA (1), (2)









$





71,894









$





12,402









$





1,530









$





85,826













$





71,257









$





12,552









$





982









$





84,791















Adjusted EBITDA Margin

















13.5









%













25.9









%













5.1









%













14.1









%

















13.5









%













26.4









%













3.6









%













14.1









%



















(1) The Company's financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $1.0 million and $3.9 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives.





(2) The Key Initiatives' costs decreased both Core Laundry Operations' operating margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 by 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively.



































Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 31, 2025

















Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 25, 2024

























Core





Laundry













Specialty













First

























Core





Laundry













Specialty













First

























(In thousands, except percentages)













Operations













Garments













Aid













Total

















Operations













Garments













Aid













Total















Revenues









$





1,596,282









$





138,160









$





83,463









$





1,817,905













$





1,574,863









$





135,713









$





76,988









$





1,787,564















Revenue Growth %

















1.4









%













1.8









%













8.4









%













1.7









%































































































































Operating Income (Loss) (3), (4)









$





104,027









$





30,515









$





380









$





134,922













$





98,066









$





33,391









$





(1,927





)





$





129,530















Operating Margin

















6.5









%













22.1









%













0.5









%













7.4









%

















6.2









%













24.6









%













-2.5









%













7.2









%



























































































Adjusted EBITDA (3), (4)









$





210,312









$





35,119









$





3,273









$





248,704













$





200,657









$





36,983









$





675









$





238,315















Adjusted EBITDA Margin

















13.2









%













25.4









%













3.9









%













13.7









%

















12.7









%













27.3









%













0.9









%













13.3









%



























































































































(3) The Company's financial results for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $5.4 million and $10.0 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives.





(4) The Key Initiatives' costs decreased both Core Laundry Operations' operating margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 by 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively.















Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(Unaudited)













(In thousands)













May 31, 2025

















May 25, 2024

















Cash flows from operating activities:



































Net income









$





107,244













$





100,839













Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization (1)













104,476

















103,453













Share-based compensation













9,049

















7,145













Accretion on environmental contingencies













960

















948













Accretion on asset retirement obligations













602

















721













Deferred income taxes













3,514

















4,048













Gain on sale of property and equipment













(2,690





)













—













Other













336

















1,061













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

































Receivables, less reserves













(3,174





)













(5,288





)









Inventories













8,338

















(13,101





)









Rental merchandise in service













10,018

















5,308













Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets













(16,729





)













(11,518





)









Accounts payable













(16,668





)













(5,118





)









Accrued liabilities













(12,190





)













(3,212





)









Prepaid and accrued income taxes













3,395

















7,726













Net cash provided by operating activities













196,481

















193,012















































Cash flows from investing activities:



































Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired













(5,374





)













(203





)









Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs













(109,823





)













(121,937





)









Purchases of investments













(14,734





)













(24,581





)









Maturities of investments













28,356

















21,679













Proceeds from sale of assets













3,115

















749













Net cash used in investing activities













(98,460





)













(124,293





)











































Cash flows from financing activities:



































Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards













4

















3













Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards













(4,357





)













(2,731





)









Repurchase of Common Stock













(25,593





)













(15,962





)









Payment of cash dividends













(18,402





)













(17,436





)









Net cash used in financing activities













(48,348





)













(36,126





)









































Effect of exchange rate changes













666

















210













































Net increase in cash and cash equivalents













50,339

















32,803













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













161,571

















79,443













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





211,910













$





112,246

























(1) Depreciation and amortization for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $12.7 million and $13.9 million, respectively, of non-cash amortization expense recognized on acquisition-related intangible assets.















Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The Company reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial results in this press release, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for share-based compensation expense and other items impacting the comparability of the Company’s underlying operating performance between periods. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for a period divided by revenue for the same period.





The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of the Company and its segments to both management and investors. In addition, by excluding certain items, these non-GAAP financial measures enable management and investors to further evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company.





Supplemental reconciliations of the Company’s consolidated net income on a GAAP basis to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, are presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.





The Company does not allocate its provision for income taxes to its business segments and as a result, presents it in a separate column in the following tables.















Thirteen Weeks Ended May 31, 2025

























Core Laundry

















Specialty

















First









































(In thousands, except percentages)













Operations

















Garments

















Aid

















Other

















Total















Revenue









$





533,188













$





47,803













$





29,787













$





—













$





610,778

















































































Net income









$





41,955













$





10,915













$





525













$





(13,715





)









$





39,680













Provision for income taxes













—

















—

















—

















13,715

















13,715













Interest income, net













(2,514





)













—

















—

















—

















(2,514





)









Depreciation and amortization













32,442

















1,305

















975

















—

















34,722













Share-based compensation expense













2,803

















182

















30

















—

















3,015













Gain on the sale of a non-operating property













(2,792





)













—

















—

















—

















(2,792





)









Adjusted EBITDA









$





71,894













$





12,402













$





1,530













$





—













$





85,826















Adjusted EBITDA Margin

















13.5









%

















25.9









%

















5.1









%





























14.1









%





































Thirteen Weeks Ended May 25, 2024

























Core Laundry

















Specialty

















First









































(In thousands, except percentages)













Operations

















Garments

















Aid

















Other

















Total















Revenue









$





528,454













$





47,582













$





27,292













$





—













$





603,328

















































































Net income









$





37,813













$





11,373













$





148













$





(11,277





)









$





38,057













Provision for income taxes













—

















—

















—

















11,277

















11,277













Interest income, net













(1,406





)













—

















—

















—

















(1,406





)









Depreciation and amortization













32,716

















1,035

















809

















—

















34,560













Share-based compensation expense













2,134

















144

















25

















—

















2,303













Adjusted EBITDA









$





71,257













$





12,552













$





982













$





—













$





84,791















Adjusted EBITDA Margin

















13.5









%

















26.4









%

















3.6









%





























14.1









%





































Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 31, 2025

























Core Laundry

















Specialty

















First









































(In thousands, except percentages)













Operations

















Garments

















Aid

















Other

















Total















Revenue









$





1,596,282













$





138,160













$





83,463













$





—













$





1,817,905

















































































Net income









$





113,069













$





30,515













$





380













$





(36,720





)









$





107,244













Provision for income taxes













—

















—

















—

















36,720

















36,720













Interest income, net













(7,422





)













—

















—

















—

















(7,422





)









Depreciation and amortization













97,622

















4,047

















2,807

















—

















104,476













Share-based compensation expense













8,406

















557

















86

















—

















9,049













Gain on the sale of a non-operating property













(2,792





)













—

















—

















—

















(2,792





)









Executive transaction costs













1,429

















—

















—

















—

















1,429













Adjusted EBITDA









$





210,312













$





35,119













$





3,273













$





—













$





248,704















Adjusted EBITDA Margin

















13.2









%

















25.4









%

















3.9









%





























13.7









%





































Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 25, 2024

























Core Laundry

















Specialty

















First









































(In thousands, except percentages)













Operations

















Garments

















Aid

















Other

















Total















Revenue









$





1,574,863













$





135,713













$





76,988













$





—













$





1,787,564

















































































Net income









$





100,843













$





33,391













$





(1,927





)









$





(31,468





)









$





100,839













Provision for income taxes













—

















—

















—

















31,468

















31,468













Interest income, net













(4,590





)













—

















—

















—

















(4,590





)









Depreciation and amortization













97,836

















3,087

















2,530

















—

















103,453













Share-based compensation expense













6,568

















505

















72

















—

















7,145













Adjusted EBITDA









$





200,657













$





36,983













$





675













$





—













$





238,315















Adjusted EBITDA Margin

















12.7









%

















27.3









%

















0.9









%





























13.3









%





















Investor Relations Contact







Shane O'Connor, Executive Vice President & CFO





UniFirst Corporation





978-658-8888





shane_oconnor@unifirst.com



