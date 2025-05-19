UniFirst Corporation to Present at Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

UniFirst executives will present at the Baird Conference on June 4, discussing business trends and highlights.

UniFirst Corporation announced that its President and CEO, Steven S. Sintros, along with Executive Vice President and CFO, Shane F. O’Connor, will present at the Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 4, 2025, at 9:40 AM Eastern Time in New York City. They will cover business highlights and recent trends affecting the company. UniFirst, headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of uniforms, workwear, facility service products, and safety supplies in North America, operating over 270 service locations and serving more than 2 million workers daily. The company also manufactures its own branded products from its ISO-9001-certified plants.

Participation in the prestigious Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference highlights UniFirst's commitment to transparency and engagement with investors.

The featured presentation will provide insights into business highlights and recent trends, potentially boosting investor confidence and interest in the company.

UniFirst Corporation's leadership, represented by the President and CEO as well as the CFO, underscores the importance of the event and the company's strategic focus.

UniFirst's robust infrastructure, with 270 service locations and over 300,000 customer locations, demonstrates a significant market presence and operational scale in the uniform and workwear sector.

What is the date and time of the Baird 2025 Conference for UniFirst?

The conference will take place on June 4, 2025, at 9:40 AM Eastern Time.

Who from UniFirst will participate in the conference?

Steven S. Sintros, President and CEO, and Shane F. O’Connor, CFO, will participate in the conference.

Where is the Baird 2025 Conference being held?

The conference is being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay, located at 111 East 48th Street, New York City.

What topics will UniFirst discuss at the conference?

UniFirst will discuss its business highlights and recent business trends during the conference.

What services does UniFirst Corporation provide?

UniFirst provides uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety supplies and services.

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) today announced that Steven S. Sintros, President and Chief Executive Officer and Shane F. O’Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 4, 2025 with a featured presentation at 9:40am Eastern Time. The conference is being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay at 111 East 48



th



Street in New York City. They will discuss UniFirst’s business highlights as well as information concerning recent business trends.







About UniFirst Corporation







Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 888-296-2740 or visit UniFirst.com.





CONTACT:





Shane F. O’Connor





Executive Vice President & CFO





978-658-8888







Shane_OConnor@unifirst.com





