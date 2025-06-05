UniFirst Corporation to Announce Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results on July 2, 2025

UniFirst Corporation will release Q3 fiscal results on July 2, 2025, with a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) will announce its Fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results on July 2, 2025, prior to the market opening. A conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results, business highlights, and future outlook. The call may cover undisclosed information regarding financial developments and trends. Interested parties can access a live webcast and replay of the call at UniFirst's investor website. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, UniFirst is a leading provider of uniform, workwear, and facility service products, managing a large customer base across North America through its extensive service network and manufacturing facilities.

Potential Positives

UniFirst Corporation is scheduled to report its Fiscal 2025 third quarter results, which indicates transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results and outlook, providing investors with direct access to management insights.

UniFirst's extensive operational scale is highlighted, with over 270 service locations and partnerships with more than 300,000 customer locations, demonstrating its market leadership in uniform and workwear solutions.

The announcement reflects a focus on innovation and quality, as evidenced by the company's investment in ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will UniFirst report its third quarter results for Fiscal 2025?

UniFirst will report its Fiscal 2025 third quarter results on July 2, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the UniFirst conference call scheduled?

The UniFirst conference call is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 2, 2025.

How can I access the UniFirstearnings callwebcast?

Theearnings callwebcast can be accessed at http://investors.unifirst.com, where a replay will also be available.

What topics will be discussed during the conference call?

The call will cover quarterly financial results, business highlights, outlook, and may include answers to shareholder questions.

What services does UniFirst Corporation provide?

UniFirst provides uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety supplies, among other services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UNF Insider Trading Activity

$UNF insiders have traded $UNF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MARTIN KATZ (Executive VP, Sales/Marketing) sold 1,299 shares for an estimated $274,024

DAVID A DIFILLIPPO (Executive VP of Operations) sold 1,157 shares for an estimated $246,556

WILLIAM MASTERS ROSS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,060 shares for an estimated $225,886.

$UNF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $UNF stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UNF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNF in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/04/2025

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) will report its Fiscal 2025 third quarter results on July 2, 2025 before the market opens. The Company will also hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 2, 2025 to discuss its quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. In addition, the Company may answer one or more questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company’s view on earnings forecasts and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, some of the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.





A simultaneous live webcast of the call and replay will be available over the Internet at





http://investors.unifirst.com





.





Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800-296-2740 or visit UniFirst.com.









Contact:





Shane O’Connor













EVP and Chief Financial Officer













978-658-8888













Shane_OConnor@unifirst.com







