UniFirst Corporation to Announce Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results on April 2, 2025

UniFirst Corporation will report Fiscal 2025 Q2 results on April 2, 2025, with a conference call to discuss details.

UniFirst Corporation will announce its fiscal 2025 second quarter results on April 2, 2025, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide insights into the company's business outlook. During the call, UniFirst may address questions about financial trends and developments, with some responses potentially revealing previously undisclosed information. The call will be available via a live webcast. UniFirst is a North American leader in uniform and workwear services, with extensive operations including manufacturing and a vast service network supporting over 2 million workers daily.

$UNF Insider Trading Activity

$UNF insiders have traded $UNF stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD D CROATTI TRUST - 1993 THE has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 31,860 shares for an estimated $6,166,928 .

. STEVEN S SINTROS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,207 shares for an estimated $619,088 .

. DAVID MARTIN KATZ (Executive VP, Sales/Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,886 shares for an estimated $387,362 .

. DAVID A DIFILLIPPO (Executive VP of Operations) sold 1,157 shares for an estimated $246,556

WILLIAM MASTERS ROSS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,060 shares for an estimated $225,886.

$UNF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $UNF stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) will report its Fiscal 2025 second quarter results on April 2, 2025 before the market opens. The Company will also hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 2, 2025 to discuss its quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. In addition, the Company may answer one or more questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company’s view on earnings forecasts and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, some of the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.





A simultaneous live webcast of the call and replay will be available over the Internet at





http://investors.unifirst.com





.





Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (





NYSE





:





UNF





) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800-296-2740 or visit UniFirst.com.









Contact:





Shane O’Connor













EVP and Chief Financial Officer













978-658-8888













Shane_OConnor@unifirst.com







