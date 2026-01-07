UniFirst Corp Reports Decline In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - UniFirst Corp (UNF) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $34.36 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $43.11 million, or $2.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $621.32 million from $604.91 million last year.

UniFirst Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.36 Mln. vs. $43.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.89 vs. $2.31 last year. -Revenue: $621.32 Mln vs. $604.91 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.58 - $6.98 Full year revenue guidance: $2.475 - $2.495 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.