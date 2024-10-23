UniFirst Corp Q4 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - UniFirst Corp (UNF) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $44.635 million, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $27.631 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $639.867 million from $571.890 million last year.

UniFirst Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $44.635 Mln. vs. $27.631 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.39 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $639.867 Mln vs. $571.890 Mln last year.

