UniFirst Corp Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - UniFirst Corp (UNF) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $41.03 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $44.64 million, or $2.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $614.45 million from $639.87 million last year.

UniFirst Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $41.03 Mln. vs. $44.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.23 vs. $2.39 last year. -Revenue: $614.45 Mln vs. $639.87 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.