UniFirst Corp Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - UniFirst Corp (UNF) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $39.68 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $38.06 million, or $2.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $610.78 million from $603.33 million last year.

UniFirst Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.68 Mln. vs. $38.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.13 vs. $2.03 last year. -Revenue: $610.78 Mln vs. $603.33 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.60 - $8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $2.422 - $2.432 Bln

