UniFirst Boosts FY25 EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, UniFirst Corp. (UNF) raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while maintaining annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.60 to $8.00 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $7.30 to $7.70 per share. The company maintained its revenue outlook between $2.422 billion and $2.432 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $7.91 per share on revenues of $2.43 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

