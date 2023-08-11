Unifiedpost Group (UPG) Price Target Increased by 25.58% to 5.51

The average one-year price target for Unifiedpost Group (UPG) has been revised to 5.51 / share. This is an increase of 25.58% from the prior estimate of 4.39 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.34 to a high of 6.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.67% from the latest reported closing price of 4.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unifiedpost Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 150.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPG is 0.00%, an increase of 40.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 304.90% to 12K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 66.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPG by 174.59% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 21.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPG by 8.02% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

