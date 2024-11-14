News & Insights

Unifiedpost Group Reports Strong Digital Growth

Unifiedpost Group SA (DE:60Z) has released an update.

Unifiedpost Group SA reported a 10% year-over-year organic growth in its digital services revenue for the first nine months of 2024, bolstered by new revenue streams and strategic divestments. The company is poised for further growth with a focus on digital service expansion and regulatory compliance in Europe. This strategic shift is expected to enhance its financial stability and create long-term value for stakeholders.

