Unified Series Trust - OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Unified Series Trust - OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF said on July 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.81 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.79%, the lowest has been 3.53%, and the highest has been 4.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=59).

The current dividend yield is 1.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unified Series Trust - OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OACP is 5.33%, a decrease of 6.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 8,929K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atria Investments holds 4,344K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,370K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OACP by 5.97% over the last quarter.

OneAscent Wealth Management holds 2,388K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282K shares, representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OACP by 23.88% over the last quarter.

OneAscent Financial Services holds 2,040K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OACP by 12.52% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 62K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OACP by 18.70% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 49K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 8.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OACP by 0.46% over the last quarter.

