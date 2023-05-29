Unified Series Trust - OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Unified Series Trust - OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF said on May 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.79%, the lowest has been 3.53%, and the highest has been 4.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=52).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unified Series Trust - OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OACP is 4.18%, an increase of 1,297.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.98% to 8,784K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atria Investments holds 4,344K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,370K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OACP by 5.97% over the last quarter.

OneAscent Wealth Management holds 2,282K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,179K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OACP by 88,818.65% over the last quarter.

OneAscent Financial Services holds 1,946K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares, representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OACP by 105,082.87% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 62K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OACP by 18.70% over the last quarter.

O'Connor Financial Group holds 58K shares.

