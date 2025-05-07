Markets
Unifi Launches Fortisyn: Durable, Recycled Yarn For Tactical And Military Use

May 07, 2025 — 12:17 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Unifi, Inc. (UFI), the company behind REPREVE and a global leader in recycled and synthetic yarns, Tuesday announced that it has introduced Fortisyn, a new abrasion-resistant yarn engineered for superior durability in tactical applications.

Designed to enhance tear and tensile strength, Fortisyn is ideal for military, first responder uniforms, and tactical gear. It is available in a made-in-USA version to support Berry Amendment-compliant uses.

Fortisyn's robust performance ensures that fabrics maintain their shape, function, and appearance even under harsh conditions. The yarn is available in both nylon 6,6 and REPREVE® Nylon—an eco-friendly, circular option made from post-industrial waste.

Unifi CEO Eddie Ingle noted that Fortisyn has undergone extensive testing in collaboration with mills and partners, proving its resilience and representing a milestone in scaling recycled, circular yarns for high-durability applications.

Key product highlights include solution-dyed options for colorfastness, global availability, and compatibility with other Unifi yarn technologies. Fortisyn made with REPREVE is traceable through FiberPrint technology and certified by U-TRUST, Oeko-Tex, GRS, and SCS for its recycled content.

Unifi will showcase Fortisyn at Booth 4241 during Techtextil North America, May 6-8, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. More information is available at www.repreve.com.

Monday, UFI closed at $4.73, up 1.07%, and remained flat in after-hours trading on the NYSE.

