UNIFI (FRA:36A) Price Target Increased by 9.68% to 11.67

The average one-year price target for UNIFI (FRA:36A) has been revised to 11.67 / share. This is an increase of 9.68% from the prior estimate of 10.64 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.56 to a high of 12.01 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 89.83% from the latest reported closing price of 114.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in UNIFI. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 19.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 36A is 0.08%, an increase of 18.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.66% to 15,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 1,917K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 889K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares, representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 36A by 17.45% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 865K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares, representing an increase of 16.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 36A by 14.08% over the last quarter.

FESRX - First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class R6 holds 831K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares, representing an increase of 13.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 36A by 30.29% over the last quarter.

Azarias Capital Management holds 813K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 744K shares, representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 36A by 0.14% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

