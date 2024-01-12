Unieuro trims revenue guidance on challenging economic environment

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro UNIR.MI on Friday trimmed its full-year revenue guidance for 2023/2024 as it reported a year-on-year drop in sales in the first nine months.

The company now expects revenue to total around 2.65 billion to 2.70 billion euros ($2.85-2.96 billion) in the year to end-February, down from its previously announced range of 2.70 billion to 2.75 billion euros. It confirmed its adjusted EBITDA target of around 35 million euros.

Unieuro cited the effects of a "challenging economic environment and its impact on household spending power" on the crucial Black Friday campaign and Christmas season.

It reported a 6% year-on-year drop in nine-month revenue to 1.93 billion euros, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell 4% to 95.4 million euros.

($1 = 0.9114 euros)

(Reporting by Alberto Chiumento; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Alberto.chiumento@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.