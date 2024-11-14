Unieuro S.p.A. Triples Operating Profit Amid Revenue Dip

Unieuro S.p.A. (IT:UNIR) has released an update.

Unieuro S.p.A., Italy’s leading consumer electronics distributor, reported a tripling of its operating profit in the first half of FY25, despite a 4.2% decline in revenues compared to the previous year. This improvement is attributed to strategic focus on higher-margin sales channels, cost efficiencies, and contributions from the newly-acquired Covercare. The company remains optimistic about surpassing Euro 40 million in adjusted EBIT for the full fiscal year.

For further insights into IT:UNIR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.