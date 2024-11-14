News & Insights

Unieuro S.p.A. Triples Operating Profit Amid Revenue Dip

November 14, 2024 — 01:56 am EST

Unieuro S.p.A. (IT:UNIR) has released an update.

Unieuro S.p.A., Italy’s leading consumer electronics distributor, reported a tripling of its operating profit in the first half of FY25, despite a 4.2% decline in revenues compared to the previous year. This improvement is attributed to strategic focus on higher-margin sales channels, cost efficiencies, and contributions from the newly-acquired Covercare. The company remains optimistic about surpassing Euro 40 million in adjusted EBIT for the full fiscal year.

