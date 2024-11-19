News & Insights

Unidata Updates Financial Calendar with New Meeting

November 19, 2024 — 10:52 am EST

Unidata S.P.A. (IT:UD) has released an update.

Unidata S.p.A., a telecommunications and cloud service provider, has announced an update to its 2024 financial calendar, adding a Board of Directors meeting on December 17 to review and approve the 2025-2027 Industrial Plan. This move highlights the company’s strategic planning and ongoing commitment to transparency in communicating with the financial community.

