Unidata S.p.A. Reports Strong Financial Performance

Unidata S.p.A. reported a robust performance for the first nine months of 2024, with an 11% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA, attributed to a strategic shift towards high-value services. The company also reduced its net financial debt, bolstered by strong operating cash flow, and plans to continue investing in its optical fiber infrastructure to maintain its competitive edge in the telecommunications market. Unidata’s strategic focus on digital transformation and innovation positions it well for future growth.

