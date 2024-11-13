Unidata S.P.A. Expands Fiber Network in Lazio

Unidata S.P.A. (IT:UD) has released an update.

Open Fiber and Unifiber have partnered to expand the FTTH network in Lazio as part of the Italy 1 Giga Plan, aiming to bridge the digital divide and enhance access to essential services. This collaboration will utilize Unifiber’s existing infrastructure to accelerate ultra-fast connectivity, benefiting citizens, businesses, and public administrations in multiple municipalities. The initiative aligns with European digital goals and represents a strategic move for both companies.

