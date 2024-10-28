Unidata S.p.A. Announces Share Buyback

Unidata S.P.A. (IT:UD) has released an update.

Unidata S.p.A., a telecommunications and cloud services provider, has repurchased 860 of its own shares on the Euronext Milan market, part of a share buyback program initiated earlier this year. This acquisition, representing about 0.0028% of its share capital, was made at an average price of €3.73 per share. The company now holds 1.9023% of its own shares.

