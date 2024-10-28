News & Insights

Unidata Secures Loan for Sustainable Fiber Network in Lazio

October 28, 2024 — 03:30 am EDT

Unidata S.P.A. (IT:UD) has released an update.

Unidata S.p.A. has secured a 10 million Euro ESG-linked loan from UniCredit and SACE to advance its UNIFIBER project, aimed at developing a high-speed fiber optic network in the underserved ‘gray areas’ of Lazio. This initiative, targeting approximately 200,000 potential users, aligns with European connectivity goals and emphasizes sustainability through reduced environmental impact and enhanced digital services. The project underscores Unidata’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and promoting economic growth in the region.

