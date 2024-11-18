Unidata Expands Fiber Network with ClioFiber Stake

Unidata S.P.A. (IT:UD) has released an update.

Unidata S.p.A. has acquired an 11% stake in ClioFiber for €625 thousand, partnering with the European Connecting Europe Broadband Fund to expand the FTTH network in the Apulia Region. This strategic investment boosts Unidata’s infrastructure, aiming to cover over 600,000 housing units by the end of 2024, thereby strengthening its market presence and reducing the digital divide in Italy.

