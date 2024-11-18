News & Insights

Stocks

Unidata Expands Fiber Network with ClioFiber Stake

November 18, 2024 — 12:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Unidata S.P.A. (IT:UD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Unidata S.p.A. has acquired an 11% stake in ClioFiber for €625 thousand, partnering with the European Connecting Europe Broadband Fund to expand the FTTH network in the Apulia Region. This strategic investment boosts Unidata’s infrastructure, aiming to cover over 600,000 housing units by the end of 2024, thereby strengthening its market presence and reducing the digital divide in Italy.

For further insights into IT:UD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.