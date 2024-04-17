Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) Price Target Increased by 21.14% to 5.41

The average one-year price target for Unicycive Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:UNCY) has been revised to 5.41 / share. This is an increase of 21.14% from the prior estimate of 4.46 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 380.53% from the latest reported closing price of 1.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unicycive Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNCY is 0.03%, a decrease of 24.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.25% to 13,082K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 3,471K shares representing 9.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 3,470K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,438K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,471K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNCY by 30.04% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,118K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,414K shares, representing a decrease of 61.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNCY by 41.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 169K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 69.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCY by 186.05% over the last quarter.

Unicycive Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unicycive is a biotechnology company developing novel treatment for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.