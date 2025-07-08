Unicycive Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards Following Share Price Recovery

Unicycive Therapeutics has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum share price requirements following its recent reverse stock split.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standards regarding minimum share price, following confirmation from Nasdaq that its common stock has maintained an average closing price of at least $1.00 after a 1:10 reverse stock split effective June 20, 2025. This compliance update was disclosed in the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 8, 2025. Unicycive, a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for kidney diseases, is currently advancing its lead investigational therapy, oxylanthanum carbonate, for treating hyperphosphatemia in patients on dialysis, and UNI-494, aimed at preventing Delayed Graft Function in kidney transplant patients.

Unicycive Therapeutics has regained compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standard, alleviating any concerns related to the risk of delisting from the stock exchange.

The company's average closing share price has risen above the minimum requirement of $1.00 following a successful 1:10 reverse stock split, indicating improved market perception.

This compliance may increase investor confidence and potentially attract more investment opportunities for the company.

Unicycive's investigational treatments have progressed, with one receiving orphan drug designation by the FDA, indicating the potential for significant market value and support for development efforts.

The press release underscores that the company had to conduct a reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum share price requirement, which may signal financial distress or poor stock performance.

Despite regaining compliance, the company faces ongoing risks related to lengthy and costly clinical trials that could hinder future product approvals and affect stability.

The mention of several significant risks, including potential business interruptions and dependence on key personnel, raises concerns about the company's long-term viability and operational challenges.

What compliance status has Unicycive Therapeutics achieved?

Unicycive Therapeutics has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum share price requirement after exceeding an average closing price of $1.00.

When did Unicycive's stock split take effect?

The Company’s 1:10 reverse stock split became effective on June 20, 2025.

What is Unicycive's lead investigational treatment?

Unicycive’s lead investigational treatment is oxylanthanum carbonate, aimed at treating hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients.

What FDA designation has been granted to UNI-494?

UNI-494 has been granted orphan drug designation for the prevention of Delayed Graft Function in kidney transplant patients.

Where can I find more information about Unicycive Therapeutics?

For more information, visit Unicycive.com and follow them on LinkedIn and X.

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Unicycive” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) continued listing standard for minimum share price under Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications. This update was disclosed in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 8, 2025.





On July 7, 2025, the Company received confirmation from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq that as of July 3, 2025 the Company’s common stock has maintained an average closing share price of at least $1.00 immediately following the Company’s 1:10 reverse stock split that became effective on June 20, 2025 The Company’s shares are no longer considered to be below the minimum bid price requirement of Rule 5550(a)(2), and as a result the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standard. Nasdaq now considers this matter closed.







About Unicycive Therapeutics







Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead investigational treatment is oxylanthanum carbonate, a novel phosphate binding agent currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis. Unicycive’s second investigational treatment UNI-494 is intended for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. It has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA for the prevention of Delayed Graft Function (DGF) in kidney transplant patients and has completed a Phase 1 dose-ranging safety study in healthy volunteers. For more information, please visit



Unicycive.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern Unicycive’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Unicycive's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are several factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; risks related to business interruptions, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; dependence on key personnel; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Unicycive’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Unicycive specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







