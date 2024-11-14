Unicycive Therapeutics price target raised to $4 from $2.50 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) to $4 from $2.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report.
