Unicycive Therapeutics price target raised to $4 from $2.50 at H.C. Wainwright

November 14, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) to $4 from $2.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report.

